Nipple furore exposes sheer madness

The caption not only draws attention to how "easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see..." but also how the mechanisms of social media contribute to unrealistic beauty standards. It is precisely these expectations Pugh rejects, proudly proclaiming: "It has always been my mission in this industry to say "f**k that" whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."