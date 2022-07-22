The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Why are you so scared of breasts?: how Florence Pughs sheer Valentino gown provoked a discussion about misogyny and womens bodies

By Harriette Richards
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nipple furore exposes sheer madness

This month, actor Florence Pugh attended the Fall/Winter 2022 Valentino couture show in Rome. She wore a frothy pink gown that, being sheer, exposed her breasts. Posting photos of herself on Instagram looking radiant at the show, Pugh cheekily claimed of her nipples: "Technically they're covered?"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.