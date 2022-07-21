This first session of the new Parliament will also be dominated by Labor's climate agenda. It wants to legislate its 43 per cent by 2030 emissions reduction target but in the new left-leaning Senate, it will need the support of the Greens, who want a more ambitious target and a freeze on new coal and gas developments, and at least one other crossbencher. There have been some public spats between Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Bandt over the legislation but behind-the-scenes negotiations are no doubt taking place and are hopefully a little less combative. And that leads us to the most exciting aspect of the new Parliament: Albanese's pledge to change the way politics is done in this country.

