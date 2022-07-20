A 64-year-old Eastern European man allegedly choked his wife of more than 40 years after they got into a disagreement about the war in Ukraine.
The couple were in their suburban Belconnen home watching a movie in June and drinking alcohol before beginning to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
According to court documents, the wife "expressed a difference in opinion" to her husband and "stated that she supported Ukraine".
The husband allegedly "suddenly became very angry", leant over his wife and began choking her with both hands.
The man's wife later told police she could not breathe and was trying to reach for the phone as he choked her.
The 64-year-old allegedly let go of the woman after five minutes, after which she called the police.
The police arrived later that night, observing red marks on both sides of woman's neck and arresting her husband.
The man, who works in the public service, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, from which he applied for bail for the second time.
The public servant had previously been granted bail but had breached four of 14 of his bail conditions, including not to visit the couple's home, meaning he was remanded in custody.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker accepted the breach had occurred due to a "potentially confusing bail condition" imposed on the man, whose second language was English.
The court also heard of "three years of unreported violence in a 40-year marriage", and that the wife wanted her husband to return to their home.
Ms Walker granted the man bail on the conditions he does not drink alcohol or insult, threaten or harm his wife.
The man, who has pleaded not guilty to choking his wife, is due before the court again for his hearing on August 9.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
