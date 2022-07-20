The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

John Brown jailed for sexually abusing friends' son at Canberra party, on cruise ship

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Brown outside court on an earlier occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

A judge has delivered a warning to potential paedophiles as he locked up a cruise ship criminal who sexually abused the son of some friends at a Canberra party and at sea.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.