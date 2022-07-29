If you walk into this exhibition and pretend that you have not seen much of this work before, it will take you more than a moment to realise that you are dealing with the work of the same artist. There is an awkwardness in some pieces and, at the same time, works that seem too easy and too free in their execution. The early St Kilda paintings have a naive simplicity and are effective in their striking design. The early Kelly paintings, other than suffering from overfamiliarity, are lyrical and burn into your memory.