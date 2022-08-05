The last time we saw Laure Calamy, she was chasing her married lover on a hiking holiday in rural France. Her character ends up spending most of the time alone with the donkey carrying her pack, but the audience falls for her, anyway. The success of the delicious French comedy, Antoinette in the Cevennes, had a lot to do with Calamy's irresistible performance, every bit as engaging as her regular turn in the ensemble of characters of the hit TV series, Call My Agent.