The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The highs and lows of grief; ACT Young Australian of the Year reflects

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Young Australian of the Year Sean Dondas. Picture: James Croucher

After the tragedy of losing a parent to cancer, Sean Dondas turned his grief into helping the next generation of kids in the same circumstance, earning him the title of ACT Young Australian of the Year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.