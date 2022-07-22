It is also clear that outsourcing of government services like aged care has led to reductions in quality. As the Nobel prize winning professor Joseph Stiglitz said in Canberra this week, it's absurd to think that some "consumers" can use their "market power" to stand up for their rights. Just as prisoners in the US have no "choice" about their prison, many aged care residents have little choice in the provider of the services we rely on.

