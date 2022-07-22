Police and family have concerns for missing 13-year-old

Police and family have concerns for a missing 13-year-old.
They said Aleisha Paleaae (pronounced Pal-ee-igh), who is also known as Ace and Zero, was last seen on Wednesday morning in Emu Bank, Belconnen.
Advertisement
Aleisha was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm (5'4") tall, of slim build, with brown hair, hazel eyes, multiple ear piercings and a pierced septum.
"At the time, Aleisha was wearing dark pants, a black jacket, an army green beanie, black shoes, and was carrying a black duffle bag," police said in a statement.
"Police and family hold concerns for Aleisha's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating them."
Aleisha is known to frequent the Queanbeyan, Gungahlin and Belconnen areas, but may be in Deakin.
Police ask anyone who may have any information that could help find Aleisha to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote P2089024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.