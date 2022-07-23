The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Scott Morrison's religious reemergence and the moral edge of Australia's climate politics

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
July 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rather pointedly last week, Malcolm Turnbull warned against using faith as political leverage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.