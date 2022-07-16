Domestically, Australia's ultra-low jobless rate of 3.5 per cent in June, which was virtually identical to the job vacancy rate of 3.4 per cent, shows Australia has now surpassed what used to be termed full employment. Yet wages growth lags inflation in the mid-5 per cent range and heading higher, causing a cost-of-living crisis across the country. The contradiction of an extremely tight labour market and flat wages growth shows the wage setting machinery has failed. The vaunted flexibility that award rationalisation and enterprise bargaining was supposed to deliver, has ossified into rigidities incapable of responding for employees. That's good for company profits. Bad for employees.