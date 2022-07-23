A 26-year-old man is accused of choking a woman before threatening her with a knife and telling her he will kill both her and her mother.
Karl William Ryan appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday morning charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, choking another person and threatening to kill someone.
Police documents state Ryan and a female companion were in her bedroom when an argument began between the two on Friday night.
Ryan allegedly shouted "are you accusing me?" before walking around the bed to the woman, placing both his hands on her and pushing her backwards, towards a window.
The 26-year-old allegedly then wrapped his legs around her neck and squeezed so she could not breathe and dropped to the floor.
The female allegedly told Ryan to stop twice before she could no longer speak. Ryan allegedly said he was "just trying to hug" her.
Ryan allegedly asked the woman for her phone, which she had hidden under the bed, stating "I want to see your phone, put it on the bed. I want to see you haven't called the cops, because if you call the cops I will kill you".
The woman got up and Ryan allegedly put his hand around the back of her neck and applied pressure.
When she went into the toilet, Ryan allegedly put a sharp black chef's knife between the sliding door and door frame, sliding it up and down the frame.
The woman called her mother while in the bathroom, who called triple-0 and then went to the home where she told Ryan to leave.
As he was collecting his belongings, he allegedly said "I will kill you all". Police later arrived and arrested Ryan outside the woman's home.
In court, prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold opposed Ryan's bail application due to the alleged likelihood he will commit further crimes and endanger the community.
The court heard Ryan had a criminal history in NSW including for crimes in Yass, where he also had an outstanding warrant and was on a community correction order.
Ryan's lawyer argued he should be granted bail, recommending conditions he said the 26-year-old would comply with.
Magistrate Jane Campbell called the allegations against Ryan "serious" and said she had concerns about the alleged offending, ultimately refusing him bail.
Ryan has not entered any pleas to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 16.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
