The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Karl Ryan allegedly choked, threatened to kill woman and her mother with chef's knife

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
July 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 26-year-old man is accused of choking a woman before threatening her with a knife and telling her he will kill both her and her mother.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.