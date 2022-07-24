Two-try hero Corey Harawira-Naera was not yet on the field when rookie Raider Albert Hopoate slammed down his first NRL try, but if he was, he would have been front and centre to congratulate the winger.
"It was a proud father moment," Harawira-Naera said after Canberra's 26-14 victory over the Warriors.
Hopoate made his starting debut for the Green Machine against New Zealand and scored the first of four unanswered tries as the home team stormed home to a superb comeback win.
In his first game for the Raiders against Melbourne in the previous round Hopoate only had an 11-minute spell, but in 80 minutes against the Warriors the 21-year-old was able to showcase more of his skillset.
Along with his try he contributed 151 running metres, including 46 metres post-contact, one line break, and five tackle breaks. Hopoate also looked to have very solid chemistry on the edge with Matt Timoko which allowed him to score the confidence-boosting second-half try.
For the teammate Hopoate has gravitated towards most in the Raiders squad, it was special to see the youngster do so well.
"He's come a long way," Harawira-Naera said, jokingly referring to Hopoate as his son.
"He's been down here for a year-and-a-half now and he's had his fair share of injuries at wrong times where he probably could have gotten a crack in front of other guys."
Hopoate signed with the Raiders in late 2020 from Manly - the club his father John had a legendary career at in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Before joining Canberra he had battled through knee injuries but was able to make his NRL debut with the Sea Eagles in the 2020 season with a total of five first-grade appearances.
In the capital he didn't get a look-in last season, but this year in NSW Cup, his performance - scoring eight tries in nine games - pushed him into the NRL frame.
Helped by some setbacks hitting the Raiders' wingers recently, Hopoate has finally been given his shot in green, and he's made it count.
"I'm very happy for him," Harawira-Naera said. "He's been chirping all week a bit louder than he normally is, but it's good to see a smile on his face and see him where he wants to be.
"We're going to be talking about this for years to come. I'm glad Sticky [coach Ricky Stuart] had faith in him."
With veteran winger Jordan Rapana out for another week through suspension, Hopoate will be vying to retain his spot for their next game against the Titans, ahead of James Schiller and Semi Valemei who could be available this week or remain sidelined until round 21.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
