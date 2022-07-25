Canberrans who skipped a snow trip during the school holidays to avoid crowds or high prices haven't missed out, with snow expected to continue to fall in the last week of July.
Thredbo is expecting snowfalls from Monday to Friday, while Perisher is hoping for flurries from Tuesday until Friday.
The weekend will be sunny, with only slight chances of rain and temperatures up to a maximum of 3 degrees forecast for Perisher Valley.
While neither snowfield recorded falls in the 24 hours to midday on Monday, 33cm worth of snow has fallen in Thredbo in the last seven days.
Perisher has recorded 23cm of snow in the last week.
Both Thredbo and Perisher report having a natural snow depth of about 101cm.
Thredbo continues to attract lots of skiers and snowboarders despite the end of school holidays, marketing manager Caroline Brauer says.
"After last week's top up of 30cm on top of natural snowfall and a string of sub-zero nights allowing for snowmaking across the resort, Thredbo has excellent skiing and snowboarding conditions for all levels of skier and snowboarders," she said.
"This week is looking promising for another top up of fresh snow which will add to the natural base and freshen up the natural snow cover ahead of the weekend."
There is a 95 per cent chance of snow showers in Thredbo and Perisher on Tuesday, and an 80 per cent chance on Tuesday.
The weekend should see clear skies, with only a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday at both snowfields.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a very high chance of showers in the west of the Snowy Mountains on Tuesday, with snow expected to fall above 1200 metres.
There is a 70 per cent chance of snow showers near the Victorian border of the mountains on Wednesday, and a medium chance elsewhere.
On Thursday, the bureau expects cloudy conditions with a high chance of snow showers in the west above 1100 metres.
For land dwellers being dragged to the mountains by keen snowboarding or skiing loved ones, temperatures should be relatively warm in Jindabyne for a spot of shopping or a trip around town - just bring an umbrella.
Showers possible with a maximum of 9 degrees on Tuesday, and 10 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in town.
While the weather will drop on Friday, with even snow possible in Jindabyne, it should perk up over the weekend with a maximum of 8 degrees on Saturday and 10 degrees on Sunday.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
