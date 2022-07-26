There is morbid fascination in defeat, in the once mighty struck low. Today, if he had shown up for work, the Member for Cook would have taken his place in parliamentary obscurity - the PM refashioned as a seat warmer, a vote - on the Coalition rump. The cameras would have settled on him as he made his way to the backbench, the commentators saying he's likely to quit politics before the end of his term. Not a moment too soon, his detractors would have hissed. His colleagues who now sit, deflated in opposition, are no doubt thinking the same thought because his antics in office are still causing them grief. They're likely relieved Scotty's a no-show in this first week of the new Parliament.

