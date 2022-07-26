Despite high numbers of active cases and hospitalisation, the ACT only has one COVID-19 patient in the ICU.
There were 151 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday at 8pm.
This number includes those in hospital for reasons other than their positive result.
Of those, one person is in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 949 new COVID-19 cases, with a rolling average of 965.
Of the new cases, nearly one hundred are in children aged five to 11 years.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 89, with three reported deaths last Friday.
The highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are pushing the latest wave.
However health authorities have said Canberrans should expect higher case numbers in the coming weeks.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has warned the ACT could possibly record 3000 cases a day.
Australian adolescents could soon have access to COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid after the national medical regulator provisionally approved its use for children aged between 12 and 17 years old.
The news, announced on Monday by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, follows provisional approvals for Nuvaxovid, made by Novavax, for adults in January.
Nuvaxovid is a protein-based vaccine. This type of vaccine contains part of the coronavirus spike protein.
Currently, adolescents aged 12 years and older can receive either the adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna jab.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines. This type of vaccine uses a genetic code called RNA to make your body's cells produce the coronavirus' spike protein.
- With AAP
- With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
