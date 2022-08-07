The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 8, 1978

August 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1978.

The front page on this day in 1978 was dominated by the news of the death of Pope Paul VI. The 80-year-old Pope had died of a heart attack while praying in bed. Details of the many protocols and traditions associate with a papal death, and re-election of a successor, were mentioned, including the fate of the fisherman's ring, the symbol of a pope.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.