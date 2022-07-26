On Tuesday the new government was sworn in with pomp and ceremony dating back to 1300s England.
Now the work begins.
The Albanese government has the next two weeks in Parliament to prove their mettle and deliver some of the promises that won them the election.
Negotiations to pass Labor's climate bill, to legislate a 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050, is sure to heat up on Wednesday with plans to push it through the lower house within two weeks.
Labor will also introduce legislation for the cancelling of the cashless welfare card, as well as 10 days of domestic and family violence leave and the creation of Jobs and Skills Australia.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest decisions and debates, live as they happen. Stay tuned here for all the developments as the Labor government, a slew of new MPs and established politicians alike seek to make their mark on the country.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
