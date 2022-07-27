The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teen boy found safe and well

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:19am, first published July 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra boy who had been reported missing has been found safe and well, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.