1. Rehydrate the dried shiitake mushrooms by soaking in 300ml water for three hours. Drain (but keep the soaking liquid), remove the stems and finely chop the mushroom caps. Coarsely grate the zucchini using a box grater, season with salt and leave for 15 minutes to disgorge, then squeeze with hands to remove excess water. Coarsely grate the carrot using a box grater. In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the cabbage leaves for one to two minutes, remove and drain well by squeezing between your hands, then chop. Heat the neutral oil, shallot, garlic and ginger in a frying pan. When the aromas start to release, add the zucchini and the carrot. Saute for two to three minutes until the carrot is cooked. Add the cabbage and shiitake mushrooms and saute for two minutes. Add the soy sauce, malted yeast, sugar, sesame oil and starch. Mix and allow to cool completely.