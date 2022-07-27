As the ACT government increases their public health messaging on the importance of mask wearing, Canberrans hold mixed feelings about the policy measures.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith confirmed more material will "roll out and ramp up" on encouraging people to wear masks.
Recent high school graduates Malaz Konfu and Anjiellina Malama said they felt fatigued around the policy changes.
"From the perspective of two 19-year-olds it kind of sucks, it really does suck, only because we've gotten the vaccinations, we went through school online ... I understand cases are going up but, at the same time, this is the only thing that made us feel normal again," Ms Konfu said.
"I understand it needs to be done, but surely there could be a better way to prevent it," Ms Malama said.
Lloyd Rhodes was a bit more positive of the government's push for messaging around mask wearing.
"There's the rising case numbers and the risk there is with the hospitals being overwhelmed, I think it makes sense that the least people can do is wear masks," he said.
In agreement with this sentiment, Harry Munday, while not wearing a mask, was happy to go along with any recommendations by the government around community health.
"I can't see a problem with mandating masks, if it helps protect the community, it helps protect the community and that's a good think and it comes at such a small cost," he said.
Joy Austria described herself as "a bit of a conformist" and was supportive of anything the government recommended around masks.
"I have a family ... if it needs to be done, it needs to be done and I'm not the specialist," she said.
"If this has been given some thought, given the backup of medical experts, then I'm all for it."
Healthcare worker Shefali Bhulani said she felt happy to wear masks but does not wear them where she sees it as impractical.
"Because I myself work in a healthcare industry, in that perspective I wear a mask because I deal with a lot of old patients and they tend to feel a bit irritated when you ask them to wear a mask," she said.
In the hospitality industry, Manmeet Kaur said the overcrowded setting of her work can make the risk of infection a bit worse.
"I would wear a mask at the front counter and in the kitchen because so many people are working in and out and we are hand shaking, sometimes taking payments," she said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
