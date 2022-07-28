Following multiple police pursuits on Wednesday, a Downer man and a Narrabundah woman have faced court accused of assaulting a woman in an attack earlier this month that "involved a firearm".
ACT Policing pursued suspected stolen cars they believed may have been also used during other crimes.
"The pursuits were terminated due to public safety concerns," police said on Thursday.
Police said a Toyota Camry reported stolen was found on fire in Ainslie about 12.55pm Wednesday.
The man, 28, and woman, 32, who had allegedly abandoned the vehicle were found at a house nearby before being arrested that evening.
"The duo was [allegedly] involved in an assault of a woman in Gilmore on July 5, 2022 that involved a firearm," police said.
"Australian Federal Police Specialist Protective Command resources were deployed to apprehend the alleged offenders.
"About 9.50pm, Specialist Protective Command officers entered the house and took a man and a woman into custody.
"Police investigations are continuing, and further charges are likely to be laid."
The man has been charged with joint commission of aggravated robbery in company, unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm and breaching a good behaviour order.
The woman has been charged with joint commission of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a good behaviour order.
Both defendants appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday when they did not apply for bail.
The court heard the alleged robbery involved a mobile phone and keys while the firearm was a pump action rifle.
One of the defendants was also marked a prisoner at risk. Both are scheduled to front court again on August 25.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
