Canberra duo faces ACT Magistrates Court for alleged firearm assault and police pursuits

LT
TV
By Lanie Tindale, and Toby Vue
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:48am, first published 12:55am
Following multiple police pursuits on Wednesday, a Downer man and a Narrabundah woman have faced court accused of assaulting a woman in an attack earlier this month that "involved a firearm".

Lanie Tindale

Toby Vue

