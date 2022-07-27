The Canberra Times
Senior constable gives evidence in ACT court about alleged NSW police assault of former Canberra tow-truck driver Dylan Yates

By Toby Vue
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 7:30pm
The policing partner of a senior constable who allegedly assaulted and maliciously prosecuted a tow truck driver said initial conversations were about admiration for a vintage sedan being towed before a search of the driver was conducted "with a sense of hostility".

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

