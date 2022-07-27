Police were involved in a pursuit of two vehicles on Wednesday, with one later found alight, ACT Policing says.
According to police, the two vehicles were suspected of being stolen and used during the commission of other crimes around Canberra.
Police terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
One of the vehicles was found on fire in Ainslie. ACT Fire and Rescue firefighters extinguished it.
Nobody was believed to be injured throughout the pursuit or as a result of the fire.
ACT Policing asked Canberrans with any information, or dash-cam footage of the pursuits, to contact Crime Stopper ACT on 1800 333 000 and quote P2090480.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
