The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing pursued two vehicles suspected of being stolen on Wednesday afternoon

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:06am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police pursued two vehicles this afternoon. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police were involved in a pursuit of two vehicles on Wednesday, with one later found alight, ACT Policing says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.