Ann shared a memory, which wins today's Monotreme Award: "Given the cartoon for July 28 I'd like to share with Fiona Katauskas that I once had to attend a public hospital in the unnamed senator's state which had 'Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here' emblazoned over its front door. Only, and perhaps because few Queenslanders had studied Latin, it was in that language: Nisi Deo Frustra. That's literally, Without God it is in Vain. (I should remind you, it was a public hospital.) I hope that the said hospital has pulled down and replaced it because, even then, 52 years ago, the bathroom from the syphilis ward above was leaking into the bathroom of my ward below. That was the state of the state in which the unnamed senator lives. May more cannabis smokers move there and vote her out!"