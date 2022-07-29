This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's been a week of great expectations, some low, some high.
On the low side, we knew bad news was coming. Treasurer Jim Chalmers had been telling us so for weeks. He dropped it yesterday, in his economic statement to the House of Representatives. There was plenty of honest economics in there - inflation expected to peak at 7.75 per cent, a slowdown in annual GDP growth, global growth forecasts scaled back, unemployment likely to rise from its historic low - which might not have been what we wanted to hear but was what we needed. But there was also a tonne of politics, which we probably didn't want or need.
"Australians are paying a hefty price for a wasted decade," Dr Chalmers told the house, provoking a mumble rumble from those opposite. "They know their new government didn't make this mess, but we take responsibility for cleaning it up." And this: "The budget we inherited is bursting with waste and rorts, booby-trapped by expiring measures, and burdened by long-term demographic challenges that come with critical and necessary spending." No, Dr Chalmers, we don't blame you for the mess but we are tiring of hearing the same lines about it being the other mob's fault. Repeating the mantra over and over won't fix things and, honestly, is a little insulting to our intelligence. We've had nine weeks of it and it's time to move on. The election is over. You won, remember?
This leads us to the high expectations we had for the new way of doing politics we were promised.
All seemed rosy and friendly on day one - the ceremonial day - but by week's end it had started to look like the familiar circus. We saw the fish and chip woman storm out of the Senate, her accomplice in tow, suddenly aggrieved by the acknowledgment of country - even though she'd sat through it countless times without a whimper. As Echidna correspondent Jenny pointed out, there were other childish walkouts too, by Coalition members, during the maiden speeches of the new independents.
We had Bob 'The Hat' Katter literally thumping the Bible, decrying what he said was persecution of Christians. He was lamenting the Manly pride jersey blow-up and a suggestion by Senate president Sue Lines that the Lord's Prayer could be done away with (it won't be).
Question Time remained questionable, with the tiresome Dorothy Dixers taking up precious minutes. The PM allowed his temper and sarcasm to get the better of him on day one after being baited by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. This will become a tactic. Provoke the PM into nastiness and you undermine his promise to do politics better, so Albo had better take his chill pills.
On the up side of expectations, important legislation was introduced, aged care reforms, paid domestic violence leave and the climate bill topping the agenda. This is what the public voted for - a government which does things.
The circus is much less important than the substance. If only the pollies would realise that and spare us the theatrics.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- For 37 years Aussies have watched its residents grow up, fall in love, make mistakes and foil elaborate schemes, but Neighbours has come to an end. Some people believe the final episode marks "the end of an era" of Australian television, while others are happy the show is calling time after thousands of episodes spanning almost four decades.
- Australians are piling their toast, plates and smoothies with avocados as oversupply has made the once-luxury item now one of the best value options on fruit and vegetable stands. However, the growth in domestic consumption won't be enough to keep growers afloat with even more production due to come onto the market over the next three years so industry leaders are pouring resources into accessing and targeting overseas markets.
- New ACT senator David Pocock has called on the federal government to put an end to "excessive" state secrecy relating to sealed cabinet papers from two decades earlier. It comes as representatives from the National Archives of Australia argued against the full release of partially suppressed Howard-era cabinet papers from the year 2000 in a hearing held behind closed doors on Thursday morning.
THEY SAID IT: "Dullness in matters of government is a good sign, and not a bad one - in particular, dullness in parliamentary government is a test of its excellence, an indication of its success." - Walter Bagehot
YOU SAID IT: The Queensland senator's walkout during the acknowledgment to country and the CSIRO's clarion call for more homegrown innovation got the burrow talking.
David arced up: "Why don't you f--- off and die you woke wanker!" Oh well, you can't please everyone.
George reminded us a fair few people voted for the senator: "Whilst she has an obnoxious approach to life etc it must remembered that over 30000 people voted for her so perhaps there are many more people than her who feel similarly to the whole issue of reconciliation. That in itself is of concern, perhaps."
Garry made a point about CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall: "Wasn't it Larry Marshall who was responsible for massive cuts at CSIRO many years ago cutting research and development in Australia to the bare bone?" Indeed, he did oversee the cuts of some 70 jobs in the Data61 area last year but promised 100 new jobs would be created through the shift in priority.
Judy had two thoughts: "Let's just really hurt the Queensland senator by ignoring her. And let's hear it for turning ourselves from a quarry into an exciting, innovative country which values ideas that help humanity."
Ann shared a memory, which wins today's Monotreme Award: "Given the cartoon for July 28 I'd like to share with Fiona Katauskas that I once had to attend a public hospital in the unnamed senator's state which had 'Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here' emblazoned over its front door. Only, and perhaps because few Queenslanders had studied Latin, it was in that language: Nisi Deo Frustra. That's literally, Without God it is in Vain. (I should remind you, it was a public hospital.) I hope that the said hospital has pulled down and replaced it because, even then, 52 years ago, the bathroom from the syphilis ward above was leaking into the bathroom of my ward below. That was the state of the state in which the unnamed senator lives. May more cannabis smokers move there and vote her out!"
Rosco was saddened the senator had been re-elected: "It is an undeniable fact that the shadow of the White Australia policy of more than 60 years ago is still extant in this country."
Ben reckoned she should go back to her old career: "It will do Australia a lot of good if she goes home and resumes selling fish and chips, maybe use basa fish from Asia. Australia has no place for racist, anti-Asian element like her."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
