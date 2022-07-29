Caroline Kennedy in a puffer jacket is one of us now

How good was it seeing Caroline Kennedy out and about in Canberra this week in her new job as the United States ambassador to Australia?
And, as we reported, wearing a puffer jacket, the unofficial winter uniform of all Canberrans. Well, a lot of them anyway. More on that in a minute.
On a bleak Canberra night on Tuesday, Kennedy ventured to the Kambri Cultural Centre to support a meet-the-author event for Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow Martha's Vineyard resident Geraldine Brooks who was promoting her new book Horse.
Brooks told us we shouldn't be surprised that A. Kennedy was out supporting the arts ("She is quite a literary person") B. The ambassador lined up like everyone else to buy her own copy of the book ("That's the kind of person she is") or C. Kennedy was wearing a puffer jacket ("She's not stupid," Brooks said, with a laugh.)
Now, we have written a lot about Canberra's love of the puffer jacket, when Civic on a lunchtime in winter looks like a trek across the Arctic tundra, there are just so many people rugged up in their own version of the cosy garment.
But what's this? There is an anti-puffer jacket outlier among us? Surely not.
Amy Remeikis, the Guardian Australia political reporter in Canberra, set Twitter on fire this week when she tweeted: "My sole reason for living now is to prove every Canberran wrong by never succumbing to the puffer jacket".
We know puffer jackets don't generally come crocheted so Amy probs won't be wearing one any time soon, but her tweet generated a big response, both for and against.
Pro-puffer comments included: "I don't understand puffer resistance. It's just taking that woke-up-super-cosy-under-the-doona energy into the day".
There was also "I don't think this is the hill you should die on. Succumb. You will realise there is no other way to be warm". And this: "I'd be buried in the Uniqlo long line puffer". LOL.
I am most certainly with the correspondent from Adelaide who said they'd rather see people wearing puffer jackets than Oodies in public. Yeeeeesssss. My soul dies a little every time I see an adult in public wearing an Oodie, usually with pyjama bottoms and ugg boots. The horror.
Remeikis did have some support for her anti-puffer stance. "Who wants to resemble the Michelin man?" reckoned one person. "Canberra born and bred. Never had a puffer jacket," boasted another.
Then there was the rebel-rousing call: "Not every Canberran...some of us stand with you".
When she was informed that even Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the style icon Jackie O, had donned a puffer jacket, Remeikis responded, "I know. So disappointing" and "Yet another of the US's sins". Really?
But former senator and media personality Derryn Hinch was having none of it: "Sorry Amy. Have just succumbed and joined the puffer jacket club". The Human Headline has spoken.
Ultimately, Caroline Kennedy in a puffer jacket speaks to me of a certain practicality and no-nonsense.
In the same way she last month rode the subway in New York on her way to being officially sworn in as the ambassador before her departure to Australia. She's not trying to be flashy or draw attention. She's here to serve and learn.
And if she does that in a puffer jacket, more power to her.
Let us know what you think in the comments and poll above.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
