Finch was something of a non-conformist. He had long hair, was divorced, spoke German and hurried up mountains without professional guides. The expedition's deputy leader remarked, "I always knew the fellow was a shit". Nevertheless, Finch and his companion Geoffrey Bruce climbed to 27,000 feet, which was a record at the time. He later wrote in his own journal, "Everybody now envying ... my eiderdown coat, and it is no longer laughed at".

