It should have been obvious that the inventor of the puffer jacket came from my hometown of Orange, in the central west of NSW. Who hasn't stood on the sidelines of those hockey fields in Glenroi on a Saturday morning, the wind blowing off Mt Canobolas, the frost threatening to take a toe like you were on Mt Everest?
Which is exactly where intrepid explorer George Finch was when he unveiled his custom-made "eiderdown jacket" in 1922, a down-filled creation he whipped up from some bright-green fabric intended for use on a hot air balloon.
One wonders how Finch, a farmer's son from Orange, war hero and controversial choice to join Britain's first Everest expedition exactly 100 years ago, would feel about the evolution of the puffer jacket.
One would like to think the charismatic Finch (let's face it, all people from Orange have something about them) would love the Moncler puffer gowns, which were unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in 2019. Not terribly practical for conquering the mountain but damn, they are uber-cool. Even more so in cool weather.
Finch was something of a non-conformist. He had long hair, was divorced, spoke German and hurried up mountains without professional guides. The expedition's deputy leader remarked, "I always knew the fellow was a shit". Nevertheless, Finch and his companion Geoffrey Bruce climbed to 27,000 feet, which was a record at the time. He later wrote in his own journal, "Everybody now envying ... my eiderdown coat, and it is no longer laughed at".
But these days there's something quite conformist about a regulation black puffer. On the sidelines, in cafes and boardrooms - perhaps Finch would be disappointed.
I must admit I own six puffer jackets of various cuts and designs. A couple of proper brands, a couple made from the down of acrylic ducks. A vest, a longer coat which is bright yellow to match my favourite Merry People gumboots.
There was a story the other day about how this winter could be challenging given how cold it's expected to be, with residents worried about the rising cost of heating.
One poor lad said it was so cold inside his sharehouse, that he and his housemates had to resort to wearing their puffer jackets inside.
Given the price of a good puffer jacket, was I the only one who found that somewhat ironic?
