Mountaineering with Marilyn Monroe

Gladly, ye millions. It is that while doing my 100th anniversary Ulysses homework I've found that there are intriguing photographs of Marilyn Monroe reading Ulysses. Taken in 1955 at the peak of her blonde famousness, they show her engrossed, spellbound, in the great novel. She has almost finished it. She looks to be at about page 766 of its 780 pages. You can see the photographs and read all about them online in Open Culture magazine's piece Marilyn Monroe Reads Joyce's Ulysses at the Playground (1955).