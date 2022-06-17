The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Mountaineering with Marilyn Monroe

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marilyn Monroe turns heads at New York subway's Grand Central Station in March 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Energised in all sorts of ways by the change of government and the vast and now nation-reflecting improvement of federal parliament (now enriched by 16 crossbenchers, many of them stalwart women!), I have begun to climb a mountain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.