The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Age of the Dragon

Vladimir Putin's mess in Ukraine may make Xi Jinping more cautious on Taiwan

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
July 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The spooks speak.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.