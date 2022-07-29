A Queanbeyan person has reported a family member as missing, 56 years after he was last seen.
The family member provided a DNA sample to a pop-up familial collection program in Queanbeyan earlier this month. The clinic is an initiative of the NSW Police Missing Persons Registry.
Officers attached to the State Crime Command's Missing Persons Registry have now begun an investigation into the man's whereabouts.
Ronald Peter Owen was last seen at his family home on Norman Street in Wendouree West, Victoria, some time in 1966.
He was only 18 at the time. Mr Owen would now be 75.
However, he was not reported missing to police at the time of his disappearance. His family believe he may have travelled to NSW shortly after he went missing.
At the time of his disappearance, Mr Owen was 18 and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, about 175cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
