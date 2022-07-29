The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Details of alleged Nick Kyrgios assault revealed as ACT Magistrates Court date deferred

By Blake Foden
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:20am
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in the men's singles final. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios pushed a former girlfriend as he attempted to leave a public place, police will allege when the tennis star fronts a Canberra court.

