Nick Kyrgios pushed a former girlfriend as he attempted to leave a public place, police will allege when the tennis star fronts a Canberra court.
The Canberra Times can now reveal details of the common assault charge levelled at the beaten Wimbledon finalist, who recently changed lawyers ahead of his first court date.
Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith has been instructed to act for Kyrgios, whose first appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court had been scheduled for August 2.
It has now been postponed to August 23, in line with court procedures that allow defendants issued a summons to defer their first appearance by up to three weeks.
While Mr Kukulies-Smith confirmed he was now representing Kyrgios, 27, he declined to comment on the case given it was before the court.
However, The Canberra Times has confirmed the assault charge relates to an alleged incident in January 2021.
ACT Policing said earlier this month that the date in question was in December 2021, but that was in fact when the matter was reported to police.
While sources originally indicated the charge related to an allegation Kyrgios had "grabbed" ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, it is now understood police will accuse the Watson resident of pushing the woman.
Kyrgios, who was preparing for a Wimbledon quarter final when The Canberra Times revealed his looming court case, responded to the news by saying he had "a lot of thoughts" about the charge and that he hoped to one day give "my side of it".
He is not required to face court personally on August 23 if he is legally represented and it is unlikely he will attend, given he is already in the United States ahead of the US Open starting on August 29.
Kyrgios is scheduled to warm up for his first grand slam since his appearance in the Wimbledon final by competing in the Citi Open, which begins in Washington DC this weekend, before lining up in the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
