For the first time, the prestigious Venice International Film Festival will include a Canberra-produced film in its programming.
Canberra writer and director Clare Young's debut short film, Love Forever, will have its world premiere at the 79th festival's Orizzonti Short Films Competition, which kicks off next month.
"It is absolutely overwhelming that this film that I thought would not go any further than my little studio has been chosen to play at Venice," Young said.
"It's incredibly affirming to trust your own process and never turn your back on what you love. That's essentially what I did. I just kept looking for what I loved in the material.
"At the end of the day, I just wanted to learn as much as I could about cinematic language. This film has been the ultimate training ground. The fact that it has been selected to premiere at Venice Film Festival is a dream come true."
Inspired by her own upbringing in the capital, Love Forever tells the story of a teenage girl, Emily, who navigates the treacherous waters of young love with a boy from Sydney's Northern Beaches.
But while 2022 marks the film's premiere, its journey began a decade ago when Young became the recipient of an artsACT grant for an intensive mentorship with Oscar-winning director Jane Campion. This included shadowing her process through the development and production of the first season of Top of the Lake.
The experience helped Young develop her creative voice, and script-writing style, moving away from a traditional script format, towards a less formal one that detailed a series of scene impressions.
"I typed up Jane's handwritten scripts, brought her tea, took notes in rehearsals, and acted out characters sometimes in a process of hilarious discovery," Young said.
"Jane taught me the power of uncompromised vision served by talented collaborators in the spirit of love and trust."
There was a certain authenticity that Young wanted to bring to the coming of age story - which explores the vulnerability and strength that comes with first love - and that come to the forefront in the casting process.
The writer-director scouted for the role of Emily at various Canberra high schools, whittling down a list of 80 potential actors to Hannah McKenzie. While Beau Cram stepped into the role of her love interest, Adam, after he was scouted at Sydney's Avalon Beach having a post-surf beer.
"When we found Hannah, I was just like, who is this girl? She's amazing," Young said.
"She's got incredible strength, but she's also got vulnerability. So she's very evocative, she's very compelling to watch. And also, I just really loved her as a human.
"And as for Beau, he was so grounded and straightforward and unfeeling, and he was just so practical, which was such a beautiful offset for Hannah."
While Canberra film lovers probably won't get a chance to head to Venice for the festival - which kicks off on August 31 - Young said she is hoping to have a screening in the capital in the future, potentially as part of one of the local film festivals.
