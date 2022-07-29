The Canberra Times
Calling all dads who can't do their daughter's hair!

Updated July 29 2022 - 5:07am, first published 2:29am
Dirty Chops Barber at Pialligo is holding a daddy and daughter hair workshop. Picture: Supplied

Dirty Chops Barber at Pialligo is holding a super-cute daddy and daughter hair workshop on Saturday, August 6 at 3.30pm.

