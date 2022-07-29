Dirty Chops Barber at Pialligo is holding a super-cute daddy and daughter hair workshop on Saturday, August 6 at 3.30pm.
Join owner Dave Edwards and his kids for the workshop to learn how to comb unruly hair, make a neat ponytail, as well as a plait and put hair in bun.
Dave says it will be a great session for dads to spend time with their girls.
Drinks for all included. Bring whatever brushes or combs you prefer to use.
Bookings are at www.dirtychops.com.au/ or here.
Detangling brushes and spray, as well as sectioning combs will be available to purchase on the day.
No upper or lower limit to ages. "It will definitely work better on a girl who can sit still, and has plenty of hair to work with," Dave says.
