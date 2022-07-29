The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New ACT COVID cases remain around 1000 a day

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT continues recording high numbers of cases as Canberrans react to mask rules.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.