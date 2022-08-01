The report suggests the Prime Minister's Department consider revising the caretaker conventions to say they "do not detract from ministerial authority, and officials are obliged at all times to follow lawful directions". That should not be taken up. What constitutes a lawful direction is problematic. Would it ever be lawful for a minister to ask officials to do something potentially in conflict with ethical use of public resources under the PGPA Act, or the values in the Public Service Act? Judgement will always be required.