The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

How much do you put in a wedding wishing well? And should the cost of living have an effect on it?

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
July 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should the rising cost of living affect how much you put in for a wedding wishing well? Picture: Shutterstock

How much do you put in a wedding wishing well? And more to the point, should that change with the rising cost of living?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.