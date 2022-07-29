Aussie icon Nick Cave is leaving Old Blighty for a while to perform a national tour, including two shows in Canberra with Warren Ellis.
The pair will be on their Australian Carnage Tour, performing at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29.
"I can't begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform. The wait has been way too long," Cave said.
While Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, and he and Cave have worked on many other projects together, this is the first time the pair have toured Australia as a duo.
Tickets to the Canberra shows are now on sale at nickcave.com.
