Times Past: August 15, 1991

August 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Those were the days, when the Raiders were winning premierships and they had the most powerful man in the land right in their corner. On the front page on this day in 1991, Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who supported the Raiders passionately while Canberra was his home, was intervening on the club's behalf in a dispute with the Australian Rugby League.

