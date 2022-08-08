2. Turn your slow cooker to the sauté setting. Add the avocado oil and, once it is hot, add the curry paste and sauté for one minute. Add the cauliflower florets, tossing through and sautéing for a further minute. Add the tomatoes, coconut sugar, vegetable stock cube and coconut yoghurt. Stir well, then cover with the lid, switch the slow cooker to low and cook for seven to eight hours, until the cauliflower falls apart when tested with a fork and the sauce is nicely reduced.