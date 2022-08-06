Spring fruit, on the other hand, needs to be picked or fall from the tree to propagate, and if it falls from the tree the seed may be nibbled by rats. Not that I expect you to plant out every seed from every fruit you pick or eat in spring. Wouldn't it be wonderful though? Suddenly a few million fruit trees springing up all over Canberra, maybe even on that waste of green that covers Parliament House. It would look far better covered in dwarf apples, and be better insulation too, with murnong daisies planted underneath.