The first traditional Indigenous Australian I met was a man from Ivanhoe in the western region of New South Wales. He went by the name of Jimmy Christmas. He came into the local cafe where some of my family were getting a snack and was chatting to my brother-in-law. He was chuckling in a remarkably friendly way at the fact that "yella fella black fellas" had more say than he did. This highlights the problem of diversity and complexity facing policy makers in Indigenous affairs. It doesn't matter if they are in parliament, in the public service or in a voice we might create. The problems faced by a person living a traditional lifestyle in what we call remote areas are very different from those faced by Indigenous Australians who also have another cultural lineage or lineages and perhaps live in regional towns. Their problems are different again from those in the cities who might be teachers, lawyers or doctors. Even though Jimmy Christmas would be long gone it has to be said that the term "yella fella black fella" came over not in any way as one of derision but rather one of distinction, of pride in his absolute blackness.