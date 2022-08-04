The Canberra Times
Suzanne Orr introduces bill to ACT Legislative Assembly for free period products

Updated August 4 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:00am
A bill to provide free period products in ACT public places including libraries, community facilities and government shop fronts has been introduced in the territory's Legislative Assembly.

