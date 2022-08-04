The Canberra Times
Jennifer June Hutchison sentenced by ACT court to suspended jail for negligent driving causing death of Richard John McNamara

By Toby Vue
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:55am
Jennifer June Hutchison, 62, leaves the ACT Courts building on a previous occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

A woman who has not driven for more than one year since she sped towards a pedestrian crossing before striking and causing the death of a partially blind 84-year-old man with a walking cane has been sentenced to a fully suspended jail term.

TV

Local News

