ACT Policing were allegedly led on a high-speed chase by a 22-year-old man who sped, mounted median strips and drove head-on into oncoming traffic after doing burnouts in the Tuggeranong area.
Police were conducting a patrol around Tuggeranong on Wednesday afternoon when they allegedly spotted a silver Ford utility doing burnouts and driving erratically on Drakeford Drive in Bonython.
Police began a pursuit, but the driver allegedly did not stop.
Advertisement
Officers allegedly saw the car speeding, mounting median strips and driving on the incorrect side of the road towards oncoming traffic.
"The utility was pursued through a number of suburbs before the driver approached a school via a greenbelt area," ACT Policing said on Thursday.
"At this time the pursuit was terminated due to the serious risk to the public."
A Chisholm man was identified as the alleged driver of the vehicle and arrested at an address in Wanniassa later on Wednesday.
The arrest was co-ordinated by a newly established ACT Policing taskforce targeting high-risk driving behaviours.
The man is charged with two counts of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, and one count each of driving unaccompanied as a learner, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and driving with incorrect number plates.
The 22-year-old was granted police bail to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court in September.
Police are seeking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote 7177768.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.