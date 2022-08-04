The Canberra Times
Chisholm man allegedly drove head-on into oncoming traffic during police pursuit around Tuggeranong

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:55am
ACT Policing were allegedly led on a high-speed chase by a 22-year-old man who sped, mounted median strips and drove head-on into oncoming traffic after doing burnouts in the Tuggeranong area.

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

