A parliamentary inquiry will consider dangerous driving in Canberra, with a focus on criminal punishments, rehabilitation and what support is available to victims.
The chair of the Legislative Assembly's standing committee on justice and community safety, Peter Cain, announced the inquiry with wide-ranging terms of reference in the Assembly on Thursday.
Advertisement
Mr Cain said the committee had resolved to conduct the inquiry at a private meeting on July 27, 2022.
The committee will consider the criminal justice and police responses to dangerous driver offending, along with what capacity trauma and support services have to respond to the post-crash event.
Prison sentences, fines and vehicle sanctions will also be considered, along with the effectiveness of rehabilitation and driver re-education at reducing recidivism.
The committee's terms of reference also include considering support for victims of dangerous driving offences through the justice system and what technological advances exist to identify and prevent dangerous driving.
The inquiry comes after the union representing ACT's police called for the ACT government to conduct a review into "soft" sentences for criminal offenders.
But ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury rejected the request, which followed a teenager dodging time behind bars after crashing a stolen Mercedes-Benz into a police car, saying there was insufficient evidence to warrant "a wholesale review".
Mr Rattenbury said at the time the government was "committed to evidence-based justice policy that effectively reduces and prevents crime", dismissing suggestions the teenager's sentence was "soft".
READ MORE:
Tom McLuckie, whose 20-year-old son Matthew was killed when his car was hit by a stolen vehicle on Hindmarsh Drive, has also been advocating for tougher sentencing laws for repeat driving offences.
Mr McLuckie's "ACTnowforsaferroads" campaign on Facebook attracted well over 7000 followers in just a few weeks.
Three Canberra families who have experienced losing a blameless child on the roads last month combined to call for a review of the way of repeat road offenders were sentenced in the territory.
Transport authorities had begun a review of road transport offences in May, after the government handed down its response to the coronial inquest into the death of Blake Corney.
Blake, 4, was killed when a truck crashed into the back of his family's car on the Monaro Highway in 2018.
The boy's father, Andrew Corney, had called for a review of sentences that could be imposed on drivers who kill people on the roads.
Submissions to the Assembly inquiry are open until September 30.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.