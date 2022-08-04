The popular and spectacular NightFest is to return after its pandemic pause.
The festival of illumination which is part of the Floriade flower festival will be back at Commonwealth Park from September 29 to October 2.
Tickets are now on sale (adults $25, child/concession $15, family $65 and children under five are free). This year will be the 35th anniversary.
The ACT government, which promotes the event, said: "Each evening from, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Commonwealth Park will be illuminated with colour and filled with entertainers, musicians and fabulous food.
"NightFest will feature entertainment across six venues in the park as well as roving performances."
It hasn't run for two years. The last one was pre-pandemic, from October 3 to 6 in 2019.
Before it was halted for fear of spreading disease, the evening event usually attracted large crowds. It often felt like at least the beginning of the end of any winter cold and rain.
The organisers said this year's event would "offer two distinct moods - Unwind and Invigorate".
As the sales pitch puts it: "Come and unwind with chilled out sounds, a massage and a glass of wine on Thursday, September 29 and again on Sunday, October 1.
"Then dial up your weekend a notch by experiencing an electric party vibe on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, September 31."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
