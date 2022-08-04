The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Floriade NightFest to be a one-night only feast supporting Canberra hospitality venues

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floriade NightFest is a festival of flowers and light

The popular and spectacular NightFest is to return after its pandemic pause.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.