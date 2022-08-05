The Canberra Times
Nadesalingam family granted permanent visas after returning to Biloela

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated August 5 2022 - 8:08am, first published 6:50am
The Nadesalingam family has received permanent visas. Picture: Supplied

The Nadesalingam family, known as the Biloela family, have received permanent visas after returning to their adopted Queensland home town.

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

