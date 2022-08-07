The Top Dog Film Festival, a collection of short films from around the globe celebrating man's best friend, is on this week in Canberra.
The two-hour cinematic experience, showing the bond between humans and canines, will be held at the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema on Wednesday and Thursday from 7pm.
Advertisement
One of the films is about a golden retriever who is the mayor of a town in California. Priceless.
Tickets are available from www.topdogfilmfestival.com.au/
The archives are located at McCoy Circuit, Acton.
The festival tours annually, with next stop Canberra.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.