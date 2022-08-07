The Canberra Times
Canberra has recorded its lowest number of new COVID cases since mid-February

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
The ACT recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-February, with 415 new cases reported.

Peter Brewer

