The ACT recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-February, with 415 new cases reported.
The previous time the new case numbers dipped this low was back on February 19, when 355 were reported.
However, the number of hospitalisations from COVID cases remains a major concern and a heavy load on the territory's hospital system, with 140 people suffering COVID-related medical issues currently in hospital.
Of these, five people are in intensive care and one person is on a ventilator.
Back on February 19, hospitalisations from COVID were much lower at 40, with two people in ICU and one person on a ventilator.
On Sunday there were 3942 active cases reported in the ACT. The proportion of the ACT population over 16 years with three doses sits at 77.7 per cent.
