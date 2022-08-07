Nick Kyrgios has silenced any doubts about his Wimbledon charge being a flash in the pan, breaking a three-year singles title drought in Washington on Monday morning.
In the perfect build up to the US Open later this month, Kyrgios needed just 81 minutes to beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in another clinical display. It was his seventh career title and follows his Grand Slam doubles win at the Australian Open and breakthrough Wimbledon finals appearance against Novak Djokovic.
"He's a hell of an opponent," Kyrgios said. "It's very emotional for me, to see where I was at last year to now, it's an incredible transformation.
"I love this court ... just really, really happy with myself."
Kyrgios has turned his life around on and off the court over the past 12 months, finding new love for tennis and being able to finally deliver results that match his talent.
The Canberran had been successful in the past and won six titles up until 2019, but the consistency he has showed this year is well beyond what many thought he was capable of.
He pushed Djokovic all the way in the Wimbledon final and had chances to win his first singles major, but in the end couldn't reach the sport's pinnacle.
The 27-year-old took a break after Wimbledon and withdrew from the singles event in Atlanta, but did team up with Thanasi Kokkinakis again to win the doubles title.
In the past Kyrgios would have struggled to back up after mentally-draining tournaments, but he showed calmness in Washington DC and even had to win two matches in one day to advance.
"I just came out with great energy. I knew I had experience on my side today ... I love this court and I've played so many good matches here," Kyrgios said.
"You know, I've been in some really dark places and just to be able to turn it around, I think there's so many people who have helped me get here.
"For myself, I've shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
